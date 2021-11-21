Sheriff’s office experiences administration line outage

UPDATE: As of 11:50 p.m. Sunday, all lines are back in operation.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing an administration line outage as of 11:43 p.m. Sunday.

Until further notice, the 815-777-2141 line is not in operation.

“We are working to rectify this issue. If you need to get a hold of the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office for assistance, 911 is still in operation for emergencies, and the Galena Police Department line of 815-777-2131 is also still in operation for non-emergencies,” said the sheriff’s department in a news release. “We thank you for your patience.”

