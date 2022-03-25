At the request of the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate Friday in Whiteside County Jail, a news release says.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday, correctional deputies found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in his cell. Deputies immediately began to perform life-saving measures. The Whiteside County Coroner’s Office pronounced the inmate deceased, the release says.

The identity of the inmate is not being released pending notification of his family, the release says. Illinois State Police were asked to conduct the investigation into the death according to standard protocol.