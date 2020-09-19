Sheriff’s office looking for more information related to air conditioner unit thefts

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance as they investigate recent thefts that occurred overnight Thursday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 18.

They say, during this time, one or possibly more subjects stole air conditioner condenser units from outside businesses in the Sterling Industrial Park area, off West LeFevre.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information about the thefts is asked to contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

