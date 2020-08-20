Sheriff’s office releases apology letter to wife of Illinois man killed in motorcycle accident four years ago

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office recently released an apology letter to the family of an Illinois man who was killed in a motorcycle accident involving a deputy’s squad car that happened in July 2016.

Signed by Sheriff John Booker and addressed to Lynette Damhoff, the spouse of 58-year-old William “Bill” Damhoff of Morrison, the letter was issued as part of a settlement following the investigation of the incident.

The following is the letter sent by Sheriff Booker on behalf of the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office: