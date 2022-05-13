The causes of death for two people in their 60s found dead in February have been released from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Welp, 62, and Debra Welp, 66, of Galena, were found Feb. 23 in a rural Galena residence. The Jo Daviess County Coroner pronounced them deceased, a news release said. At the time, the sheriff’s office said there was no reason to believe the public was in any danger.

Based on the results of an investigation and the medical examiner’s report, the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office has determined that Debra Welp’s death was from pre-existing natural causes. Dan Welp’s death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Friday news release

The Jo Daviess County Coroner, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office and the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation, the release says.