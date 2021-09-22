Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help about woman’s disappearance, death

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help for information about the 2020 disappearance and death of 57-year-old Laura A. Kowal of Galena, Ill.

Kowal was reported missing/endangered on Friday, Aug, 7, 2020, and was last seen about noon that day near her residence outside of Galena, says a Tuesday news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Laura Kowal (contributed photo)

Her vehicle, a 2016 white Honda Pilot, was recovered from Warsaw, Ill., on Aug. 9, 2020, and her body was recovered that same day from the Mississippi River near Canton, Mo., the release says.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to report any information about the case to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 815-777-2141.