Sheriff’s office: Suspected human remains found along Mississippi River on Wednesday

Officials continue to investigate the discovery Wednesday of suspected human skeletal remains along the shore of the Mississippi River.

Shortly after noon, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from hikers that they found suspected human skeletal remains along the shore of the Mississippi River west of Andalusia near the 16000 block of 78th Avenue West, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 6 p.m, our Local 4 News crew saw a Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office squad car and an Illinois State Police crime-scene investigator vehicle at the scene.

Crime-scene tape was visible in a wooded area near the river, where investigators set up lights and continued to search in the woods.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are conducting the investigation.

