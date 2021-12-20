Sheriff’s office swears in two new deputies

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has two new deputies on the job who already bring years of law enforcement experience in the Quad Cities with them.

Aimee Sanchez and Patrick Miller were sworn in at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Eldridge on Monday morning. Sanchez has been with the sheriff’s office since 2017, starting her career as a bailiff and being promoted to correctional officer in 2019. Miller was born and raised in Bettendorf and served with the Rock Island Police Department for the last two years.

The new deputies were joined by their family members for the swearing-in ceremony, which they say was important to them.

“It means a lot, especially because I’m away from them,” said Sanchez. “I don’t have no family here in the Quad Cities, I just have my current friends. They all reside in Chicago. So it really means a lot that they, my mom, took the time to come out here and support me. She’s always there.”

Becoming a deputy sheriff is a childhood dream-come-true for Sanchez.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer, and here I am,” Sanchez said. “I want to say it’s been here since I was a kid, probably started off when I was 10.”

Even though law enforcement is a male-dominated field, Sanchez says the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is diverse and feels like she belongs.

“There is a good diversity here, I would say,” Sanchez said. “Everybody helps out, everybody supports you, everybody has your back, and I just want to be a part of it.”

Up next for her and Miller is the academy.

“I start the academy Jan. 4,” Sanchez said. “That would be like the next goal – the next big thing.”