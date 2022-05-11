The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a possible telephone scam.

Sheriff Kevin Turner is making the public aware of a phone scam possibly occurring in Jo Daviess County. According to a release, the scammer will call a resident and either impersonate a family member who is in need of money or claim they are an attorney representing a family member who is in legal trouble and needs money. The scammer reportedly attempts to convince the victim to wire a significant amount of money to help the family member.

Sheriff Turner urges the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive telephone calls of this nature, and to not to wire money to anyone unless they are absolutely certain of the identity of the recipient. If you or anyone you know has experienced this, or a similar scam, contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141 or your local police department.