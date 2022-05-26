On May 19, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft by deception. The victim, an 88-year-old Des Moines County resident, reported being contacted by an individual posing as his granddaughter. The victim reported that the subject told him she was in jail and needed bail money. The victim sent $8000.00 in a package to an address in Port St. Lucie, FL the same day. Des Moines County Deputies contacted the Port St Lucie Police Department and informed them of the suspected theft.

On May 20, Port St Lucie Police Officers intercepted the package sent by the victim and retrieved the money that was sent. Officers repacked and delivered the package as scheduled to attempt to identify the suspects.

Detectives with the Port St Lucie Police Department surveilled the residence where the package was sent and observed a vehicle drive up and subjects took the now empty package from the residence. Detectives performed a traffic stop and identified the driver, Jenny Richard and passenger Jordan Dor as the occupants of the vehicle. Dor was identified as the subject who approached the residence and took the package. The package was found at Dor’s feet during the traffic stop.

Dor and Richard were both arrested and charged with Larceny – Grand Theft (More than $5,000 but less than $10,000) per Florida code. Richard and Dor were taken to the St Lucie County Jail on a $5000.00 bond each.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens that scammers can be extremely assertive and persuasive, and to follow these tips to prevent from becoming the victim of a phone scam: