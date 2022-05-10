A new $100,000 donation from 2009 Sherrard graduate Ryan Carlson will go toward several programs that directly benefit students at Sherrard School District.

A portion went toward purchasing updated video cameras and equipment for the high school STV (Sherrard Television) program.

“Sherrard alumni Ryan Carlson’s substantial donations are amazing and greatly appreciated. The impact is immediate and will help our students and programs excel,” Superintendent Alan Boucher said in a Tuesday release.

Earlier this year, Carlson donated $50,000 specifically to fund the Academic Achievement Awards that lost financial backing several years ago. Previously, the Milan Chamber of Commerce provided financial support for scholarships. Twenty-five thousand went toward this year, and the other 25 will fund the scholarships for 2023.

Because of the donation, nine students chosen by seven departments received scholarships for their outstanding academic achievement.

Principal Tim Wernentin said it’s still undecided how the rest of the money will be spent. They’re currently looking into the purchase of a new scoreboard for the high school gymnasium.

Carlson is the Owner & CEO of Specialty Capital, Inc., a Las Vegas-based private holding company with investments in commercial real estate, development, and private equity. Specialty Capital’s expansive portfolio encompasses projects in more than two dozen states and includes commercial hospitality, entertainment, and retail properties.

Carlson’s philanthropic efforts have facilitated over $1 million in donations to dozens of charitable causes via the Carlson Family Trust. His giving priorities include education, healthcare access, and animal welfare, with particular interest in funding exotic cat species survival breeding programs. Carlson is the proud benefactor behind one of America’s largest Amur Leopard breeding programs, the release said.

A native of Illinois, Carlson now resides in Las Vegas and Mexico.