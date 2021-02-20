Sherrard faculty receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Faculty of the Sherrard School District received the second round of the Moderna brand COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Mercer County Health Department set up a seven-station clinic throughout Sherrard High School’s gym.

According to the school district, a few people were sent in at a time and seated at socially distant chairs set out at each station.

Superintendent Alan Boucher says the health department administered the vaccine to 75% of faculty and school volunteers.

“The coronavirus has dominated our thoughts and actions for almost a year. Seeing the Sherrard staff receive the second dose of the vaccine today was heartening, and I am hopeful it will hasten the pandemic’s demise,” said Boucher on Friday.

Boucher adds the health department’s on-site clinic was organized, industrious and the workers were friendly.

“It is a perfect illustration of community organizations working together for the common good,” said Boucher.

