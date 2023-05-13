The National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) has announced that Sherrard High School has earned the distinction of Program of Excellence for the 2023-2026 period, according to a news release.

This honor recognizes that this high school strength & conditioning program operates at a highest level of professionalism. To earn this honor, Sherrard has displayed excellence in safety, quality, efficacy, outreach & highlighting. They have additionally displayed excellence in continuing education & technology usage in their Strength & Conditioning program.

“We are honored to recognize Sherrard High School as a Program of Excellence and look forward to the impact their Strength & Conditioning program can make on the lives of their student athletes,” the NHSSCA says in a news release. A full list of schools that have received Program of Excellence recognition can be found here.

Brian Adams is the physical education teacher/strength and conditioning coach at Sherrard High School in Sherrard, Ill.

About the NHSSCA

In 2016 the NHSSCA was created by high school coaches for high school coaches. The vision of the NHSSCA is for every high school student athlete to comprehensively develop their character, their mind, and their body through coaching excellence.