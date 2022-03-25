The Sherrard High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted new members March 24.

Twenty-five new members were added, for a total current total of 52. As part of the ceremony, new members recited a pledge to uphold the high purposes of the National Honor Society, be true to the principles for which it stands, remain loyal to their school, maintain and encourage high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character.

To be considered for membership students must have a 3.75 GPA, meet a criteria of character standards, service and leadership, reviewed by an anonymous faculty council. Each year Sherrard NHS members facilitate a hunger drive for the Riverbend Food Bank, help with the Tiger Closet and complete various community service projects, including an upcoming “Pollinator Project” founded by current NHS members.

The Sherrard High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted new members March 24 (photo: Cala Smoldt)

Sherrard Chapter NHS Advisers are Tom Thompson and Lucas Fritch. Here is a list of NHS officers and new members: