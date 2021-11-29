Sherrard School District to hire new superintendent

The Sherrard School Board is set to hire Dr. Carl Johnson as the district’s next superintendent, it announced Monday afternoon. He’ll replace Alan Boucher, who is retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Johnson is currently the superintendent of the Colona School District and has 26 years of experience in education. Along with his current role, it also includes nine years as a high school teacher, followed by five years as an assistant principal and principal of a middle school, then seven years as a high school principal.

Johnson is a graduate of the Sherrard School District himself.

“We were excited that Dr. Johnson has ties to the district, which we did not know about until the end of his first interview as none of us knew him personally,” School Board President Rhys Fullerlove said. “We believe his roots in our community will allow us to honor our past, and lend to the continued growth and innovation of our district.”

Under the direction of Illinois Association of School Boards, the Sherrard school board conducted nine interviews from a pool of 16 applicants earlier in November.

“The board of education was deeply impressed by the experience, compassion, financial acumen and humility of Dr. Johnson,” Fullerlove said. “We have benefited from Mr. Boucher’s previous experience in our district prior to becoming our superintendent.”

Boucher will work with Johnson over the next six months in order to have a seamless transition.

“We would like to thank the community for all their support and input during this process,” Fullerlove said. “We look forward to starting a new era of ‘Tiger Pride’.”

The board will vote to officially hire Dr. Johnson on Dec. 1.