The Sherrard School District will celebrate a ribbon-cutting next month for its first major project in over 20 years – a $6-million expansion of Sherrard Elementary School.

“This is truly a project for the whole community to be proud of and admire for years to come,” Superintendent Carl Johnson said in a school district release.

The Sherrard School District is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., at the school, 209 E. 1st St., Sherrard.

The approximately $6-million addition has provided a total of 14,750 square feet more space – including two classrooms, two conference rooms, two offices, and a 7,392-square-foot gymnasium. This marks the first significant school construction project in two decades for Sherrard Elementary, the district release said.

“Not only does it increase instructional space, but the new gym will allow the district a location where all elementary students can gather in a single venue,” said Dr. Johnson.

He said funding came from fiscal responsibility.

“In planning, our School Board and former superintendent, Alan Boucher, utilized federal funds and greatly reduced bond rates last year to implement this phenomenal project at a significant cost benefit for our families,” Johnson said.

Hodge Construction, Moline, and Richard L. Johnson Associates, an architecture firm out of Rockford, planned and coordinated the construction of the expansion.

“By investing in this addition, the Sherrard School District is also investing heavily in the future of its students, staff, and community. I could not be more proud to be a part of the Sherrard School District, especially during this time, as we are building and making plans to support our current and future generations in ways we can only imagine,” Sherrard Elementary principal Casey Wyant said.

Construction began at the end of March 2022. The addition will begin use in January.