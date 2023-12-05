Megan Bowlyou has struggled with dyslexia over half her young life, but thanks to her beauty queen talents, she’s overcoming that and flying high.

The poised, passionate 17-year-old senior at Sherrard High School is Miss Blackhawk Valley Teen 2024. She will compete for Miss Illinois Teen in June 2024; Megan turns 18 on June 18, and hopes to become Miss Blackhawk Valley.

Two years ago, when she became part of the Miss America opportunities program, Megan became an advocate for others and named her platform “Overcome T.H.AT.” (THAT is an acronym for The Hidden disAbilities Traits), to provide more resources and public awareness to the issue.

Megan partners with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, a global nonprofit. It works to support people living with non-visible disabilities in their communities by raising awareness, training businesses and sharing stories to help create a more inclusive, understanding society, according to its website.

“That’s what I do in the Miss America organization – I talk about my story and having dyslexia, trying to encourage kids and other people to further their education, that you are capable of doing these things that might seem scary to you,” Megan said Monday in an interview with Our Quad Cities News.

She has worked with the Quad Cities International Airport to adopt the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to support and raise awareness for those living with a non-visible disability.

Megan with her Hidden Disabilities lanyard at the QC airport art gallery.

Passengers who have a disability that may not be immediately apparent can choose to wear a Sunflower laminated lanyard that will indicate to airport staff that they may need additional assistance or time.

“Customer service is one of our core values and that includes making sure all of our passengers feel safe and confident while traveling,” said Ashleigh Davis, the QC airport’s public relations and marketing manager. “We are proud to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program in an effort to provide the highest level of service to everyone who comes to the airport.”

“We are thrilled to have Quad Cities International Airport join the ever-growing Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network of airports and businesses around the U.S. and globally,” said Lynn Smith, regional director for Hidden Disabilities Sunflower USA.

“Their core value of inclusivity for all passengers aligns perfectly with what the Sunflower stands for,” she added.

A Hidden Disabilities Sunflower decal will be at each entrance to the airport, and airline employees may also wear a pin to signify the airport supports people with hidden disabilities. Wristbands may be available to passengers with non-visible disabilities in the airport’s administrative offices.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is used at 230 airports around the world.

Passengers should be aware that wearing a Sunflower identifier does not authorize special privileges or access to secure areas of the airport without being a ticketed passenger. The program is only intended to signal to others that additional assistance or time may be required.

Passengers are encouraged to coordinate any special needs or requests with their airline. They can also contact TSA Cares to learn more about additional assistance options for the security screening process.

Travelers who wish to wear the Sunflower can inquire about receiving a wristband through the airport’s administrative office on the far west end of the terminal. Other identifiers are available for purchase on the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower website HERE.

The QCIA joins over 230 airports in 30 countries participating in the program. A full list of participating U.S. airports can be found HERE.

Employees at the QC airport in Moline were recently trained in the Sunflower program.

Airline partners, public safety officers, TSA and customer care agents at the Moline airport completed the recommended training, Davis said.

The QC training consisted of a webinar that taught not only about the program but about types of hidden disabilities and how to assist people, which was proctored by someone with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, Davis said.

Diagnosed at 7

Megan was diagnosed with dyslexia (a learning disability that affects reading, writing and spelling) when she was 7, and by the time she was in 3rd grade, was just reading at a kindergarten level.

She struggled a lot in school, but after she worked with a resource teacher, she overcame it. “I worked every day and had a great advocate, once we found out what my problem was,” Megan said.

Her individualized education plan (IEP) allows her to have extra time to finish tests and assignments in high school.

Megan Bowlyou at the Quad Cities International Airport.

“Growing up, I used it a lot,” Megan recalled. “My brain, it takes more time to process things. It really helps to be able to take my courses a little slower than other people. I don’t pick up things as fast.”

“Every single day, it’s still a battle, but I’ve worked really hard to get where I am,” she said.

Megan was inspired to get involved in the Miss America opportunities program by her older sister, 20-year-old Allie, who is actually Miss Blackhawk Valley. Megan is Miss Blackhawk Valley Teen.

Last year, after she won the Mississippi Crown Teen competition, Megan’s mom found the Hidden Disabilities group and recommended it to her.

She posts a “What’s Up Wednesdays” every week on her social media (@MissBlackhawkValleyTeen2024), addressing Hidden Disabilities topics, including other students about their IEP and other area residents with hidden disabilities (such as autism, ADHD, and anxiety).

Megan and Allie have attended returns of Honor Flights at the QC airport, and got invited to talk with people at QCIA about the Sunflower program.

“This to be able to show that, yeah, I have something, and I would like some help,” Megan said. “I have trouble processing things really fast and need help with directions sometime.”

Attending Bradley next year

She will attend Bradley University in Peoria in fall 2024, and wants to become a high school history teacher.

Megan plans to work to advocate for the Sunflower program at other airports around the state. Other Illinois airports that use it so far are in Rockford and Bloomington-Normal.

Megan hasn’t flown by herself yet, but after she goes to college, this would be “a great tool I could rely on and fall back on in case I needed any assistance at all,” she said. “They have this they can fall back on, especially if they need help.”

“For the Moline airport, I think this is amazing. This is a great opportunity because we can include everybody,” she said. “It’s a connection the Moline airport can share with the community as they welcome all different kinds of guests.”

“If you need help and need someone to acknowledge you, I think the lanyard is an amazing opportunity to be discreet about it,” Megan said. “Everybody at the airport is trained to acknowledge someone who is wearing the sunflower lanyard. If you need help and assistance right away, someone can see that and help.”

She also plans to go to the State Capitol in Springfield early next year to work with getting Hidden Disabilities Sunflower into state and local government buildings.

“So that people can feel more comfortable when they go into any government building,” Megan said.

You can learn more about the Sunflower program HERE.