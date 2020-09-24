Sherrard superintendent: ‘I tested positive today’ for COVID-19

In a message posted to Facebook on Wednesday night, Sherrard Superintendent Alan Boucher announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

“The high school wanted me to remind everyone to make sure the students come to school with their face coverings,” Boucher wrote. “Quite a few students have been forgetting to bring face coverings with them to school. We are very grateful that no students have tested positive for the COVID virus so far this year. One staff member tested positive the day before school started and, ironically, I tested positive today. Thankfully, none of the students have been exposed and we will follow the local health department guidelines to make sure cleaning and contact tracing are handled properly.”

