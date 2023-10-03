After a successful debut music festival (headlined by Tim McGraw and Jake Owen), a second-annual Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival is set to return to Clinton, Iowa, from June 6 to June 8, 2024 and will be presented by Wild Rose Casino.

The festival will be located at 101 S. 1st St., Clinton, on the riverfront.

The venue offers ample parking, camping options, and a welcoming atmosphere for all festival-goers. The planned star-studded lineup in 2024 will feature Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, and Shinedown as the headliners.

The 2024 edition promises to be bigger and better than ever, offering an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages, according to an event release. The first fest was held June 8-10, 2023.

Shinedown will headline the last night of the 2024 festival, June 8.

Festival Lineup

Thursday, June 6, 2024 : Kickstarting the festival on Thursday night is the renowned rapper turned country, and songwriter, Jelly Roll, known for his powerful lyrics and dynamic stage presence. He is currently nominated for CMA Male Vocalist and New Artist of the year as well as single of the year with “Son of a Sinner.”

Saturday, June 8: Closing out the festival with a bang is none other than the multi-platinum rock band Shinedown. Known for their high-energy performances and chart-topping hits, Shinedown promises an explosive show that will leave fans wanting more.

In addition to the headliners, Tailgate N’ Tallboys will feature a diverse lineup of supporting acts spanning various genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The festival grounds will also offer a wide range of food vendors, drink options, and interactive activities to keep attendees entertained throughout the weekend.

The first music fest was June 8-10, 2023 in Clinton, starring Tim McGraw, Jake Owen and Jelly Roll.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Tailgate N’ Tallboys 2024 are available for purchase online HERE.

Camping and VIP packages are available for those looking to enhance their festival experience. With limited availability, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to guarantee their spot at this highly-anticipated event.

Tailgate N’ Tallboys is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. As anticipation builds for the return of Tailgate N’ Tallboys, organizers are excited to welcome music enthusiasts from near and far to Clinton, the event release says.

For the latest updates, ticket information, and more, visit the website HERE and follow them on social media [Instagram] and [Facebook] for exclusive announcements and behind-the-scenes content.