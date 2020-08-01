Shooting at funeral home in Davenport

Davenport Police investigate a possible shooting at Weerts Funeral Home on August 1, 2020 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Local 4 was informed by a viewer of a shooting at Weerts Funeral Home on Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport on Saturday afternoon.

A visitation for an 8-year-old who had passed away from cancer was taking place when, according to the viewer, someone shot and killed the boy’s father.

Local 4 is waiting for confirmation from the Davenport Police about the incident.

