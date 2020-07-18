Shooting doesn’t stop NorthPark Mall shoppers this weekend

NorthPark mall had plenty of foot traffic Friday afternoon after a shooting the night before.

Local 4 News was first on the scene after gunfire around 5:15.

Police say, an argument between two groups got out of hand and someone pulled a gun.

Davenport police say, the man and woman who were shot are expected to be ok.

We counted over 500 cars around NorthPark Mall Friday, with several people eating at the Dairy Queen and Orange Julius where it happened.

We investigated if more security measures are being taken there this weekend.

We’ve called the NorthPark Mall management office five times, and are yet to hear back.