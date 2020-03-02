Shooting in Burlington leaves two injured

A shooting in Burlington has left 2 people with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Burlington Police, last night, Sunday, March 1, there was a shooting near the 2300 block of Washington Street.

It happened around 10 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital.

