Shooting in District of Rock Island leaves one dead, several injured

UPDATE: Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen and Mayor Mike Thoms will hold a press conference Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Police Department regarding the shooting.

EARLIER UPDATE: A shooting incident in the District of Rock Island early Saturday morning left one dead and several injured.

Around 2:15a.m., Rock Island Police responded to the area of 18th Street and 2nd Avenue for reports of gunfire.

One victim died, and several others were injured in the incident.

While the name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family, a preliminary report from the Rock Island Police lists the victims as two black males aged 43 and 42, and one white male aged 22. It does not indicate their conditions.

