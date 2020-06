Davenport Police investigate a shooting that injured an 18-year-old near Garfield Elementary on June 3, 2020 (Photo: Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com).

Davenport Police responded to a report of a shooting near the grounds of Garfield Elementary in Davenport.

An 18-year-old was injured by the gunfire. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The playground was also hit by the gunfire.

