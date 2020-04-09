Shooting victim identified

1  of  5
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Jabari M. Scurlock, 40, of Racine, Wisconsin.

EARLIER UPDATE: An early morning shooting in Davenport Thursday left one man dead.

Davenport police say they got the call around 1:12 a.m. for multiple gunshots near the 900 block of Marquette Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

After initial medical attention was provided on scene, the victim was pronounced dead by EMS.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

