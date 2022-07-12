Get ready for downtown Burlington’s biggest summer event, A Very Vintage Market! It takes place in the 200 – 600 blocks of Jefferson on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 100 juried vendors will be on hand with antiques, vintage-inspired décor, repurposed items, architectural salvage and much more.

“A Very Vintage Market is a phenomenal event, bringing thousands of people to downtown Burlington. All vendors go through a juried process to ensure quality items. This event is family friendly fun with food, entertainment, and so many unique items that you cannot find anywhere else,” said Amy Moyner, Executive Director of Downtown Partners, Inc.

There will be a food court in the 100 block of N. Third and there is no admission fee for the event. For more information, contact Downtown Partners at 319-752-6365 or click here. Visit their Facebook page here for the latest information, including details on free parking.