Members of the Eldridge Police Department held their first Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, December 10. Their mission was to brighten the holidays for Eldridge families, so with the help of guidance counselors, private submissions and school employees, they identified kids who met the criteria for the program.

Photos courtesy Eldridge Police Department

Each child was partnered with a police officer to shop for loved ones at the West Kimberly Wal-Mart in Davenport. Afterward, gifts were loaded into police squad cars and taken to the Eldridge Community Center and Skate Park for a special pizza/gift-wrapping party. After all the gifts were festively wrapped, the kids took them home to put under their own trees.

The Shop with a Cop program was made possible by donations from citizens and local businesses.