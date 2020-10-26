Police: Shoplifting suspect had heroin, meth at Home Depot

After a shoplifting incident at Home Deport, Bettendorf, a Davenport man found with meth and heroin was being held Monday in Scott County Jail.

Brian Jay Justman, 40, faces two charges of possession – third and one of parole violation.

Justman was being held Monday in Scott County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Officers responded to a call from loss prevention about Justman and another person shoplifting at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at Home Depot, 920 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

A loss-prevention representative identified Justman, who met a Bettendorf police officer in the parking lot.

The officer asked whether Justman had any stolen property in his possession and he said he said no. Justman consented to a search of his person, placed his hands in the air and turned to the wall.

When asked whether he had anything illegal or dangerous in his possession, Justman shook his head no.

The officer found a pocket knife and two vials in Justman’s jeans. One vial contained 2.19 grams of methamphetamine, and the other contained .45 grams of heroin.

Justman was found to have an active warrant for parole violation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance – third offense.

He has at least two prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance from 2010.

His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 5 in Scott County Court.