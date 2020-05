The Northpark Mall and retail shops, like The Gentry Stop, in Davenport have partially reopened. The Northpark Mall filled up with shoppers rather quickly and The Gentry Shop saw some business of it’s own.

“It’s kind of like Black Friday all over again,” said shopper Pete Cone. “Just a lot of people been cooped up and now they want to get out and shop.”

Not all businesses in the Northpark Mall have reopened. J.C. Penney and Whitey’s still remain closed for the time being.