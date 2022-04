The Shops Of The Woodlands will host the third annual Easter Eggstravaganza at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at 4363 53rd Ave., Bettendorf.

An Easter Egg hunt with more than 2,500 eggs, along with a magic show, balloon animals, face painting, cotton candy and giveaways will be featured, a news release says.

Admission is free for this event designed for children from toddler age to 12 years old, the release says.

For more information, email gregg@qcinsurancequotes.com