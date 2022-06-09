Short Hills Country Club will celebrate its centennial anniversary on Saturday, June 11, by reviving the grand Short Hills tradition of boisterous and elegant June parties around the Jazz-era theme of “The Great Gatsby.”

Like the classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, Short Hills was born in 1922.

The East Moline club (at 2500 11th St.) followed then-25-year-old Arsenal Country Club as the area’s second country club, according to a club release Thursday. The city of Davenport also opened a nine-hole public course on Credit Island in 1922.

Both Arsenal CC and Credit Island Golf Course were unfortunately closed within the past 25 years, highlighting the challenge of standing the test of time in a competitive QC market. Short Hills is today the area’s oldest country club and golf course.

Short Hills is at 2500 11th Street, East Moline.

The idea of Short Hills emerged in November of 1921, when members of Chambers of Commerce from Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, and Scott County joined together to gauge community interest and scout potential locations, the release said.

Ultimately, the club’s creation became a joint effort of Moline and East Moline businessmen. Short Hills formally was established on July 25, 1922, when its certificate of incorporation was filed with the State of Illinois. A month later, the East Moline Land Company, which was helmed by founding Short Hills president George W. Ross, sold the newly incorporated club options on 105 acres of hills, hollows, and fallow farmland previously owned by early settlers L.F. Haemer, Felix Gremonprez, and Orrin Skinner.

Although crews began clearing and shaping a nine-hole golf course in September of 1922, growing grass took longer than anticipated. The first round — played by the threesome of Isley Johnson, Franklin Johnson, and William Hull — did not occur until Aug. 1, 1923.

Grander opening in 1924

The Short Hills clubhouse opened in 1924, with a full 18-hole layout available for play. A second grander opening took place on June 24, 1924, with a banquet and late-into-the-morning dancing and revelry following an exhibition match.

That first official June party had an auspicious ending when a rainstorm made a muddy bog of the still unpaved road leading up and down the hill. “Two or three members abandoned their cars at midnight and returned home with friends. All other mired cars were pulled out for their owners by wrecking crews that labored from 9 at night till 1 this morning,” read the following afternoon’s Moline Dispatch.

No such issues are anticipated for this year’s centennial anniversary celebration. The day will begin at 1 p.m. with a Couples Two-ball Tournament featuring contestants dressed knickers and bow ties. A buffet dinner, featuring Short Hills’ famous Prime Rib, will begin at 6 p.m., followed by live music, dancing and an evening of revelry, with most members expected to attend in Great Gatsby era attire.

June parties were an annual rite of a vibrant social calendar that made Short Hills the most popular club in the QC in the mid-20th century, the club history says.

That’s how it was remembered by Jim Jannes, a longtime member whose association with the club close to his boyhood home began as a caddie in the early 1950s and continued until his death in February 2022.

“Oh, the memories,” the dapper Jannes said last fall. “At that time, people would ask, ‘What country club do you belong to?’ You’d say, ‘Short Hills.’ ‘Oh, are you ever lucky!’ Arsenal and Davenport were nice. But Short Hills was the place. That’s where you wanted to go. That’s where you wanted to be seen.”

From the end of World War II through the advent of the farm recession that changed the character of the QC community in the early 1980s, Short Hills boasted a full membership of 325 certificate holders, with waiting lists in excess of 50.

Membership exceeds 800

Families brought the actual membership total to more than 800, former Club Manager Lynn Downey said. That was a testament to the vision expressed by founding President George W. Ross in 1923 when he declared: “The purpose of this organization is to develop a family playground where members may gather without formal restraint.”

Short Hills Country Club is marking its centennial with a new website — cdevrieze.wixsite.com/shcchistory.

Like country clubs everywhere, Short Hills endured declining memberships following tax law changes that eliminated entertainment deductions for small businesses in the 1980s. Family memberships also declined as youth travel sports grew in popularity.

Short Hills responded to those challenges by contracting D.A. Weibring’s Golf Resources Design firm to draw up a modern and challenging new layout.

“We wanted to breath new life into Short Hills,” said John Callas, a longtime member who served on the club’s board of directors in the mid-1990s. “One of the ways to do it was to redesign the golf course. We mortgaged the club. Put money into the pool, and the clubhouse exterior. We changed the face of the club.”

More than half of the holes at the revamped Short Hills feature greens guarded by deep bunkers and surrounded by tightly mown chipping areas, echoing the signature green complexes Weibring simultaneously created at TPC Deere Run.

The fun and challenging new course debuted in 2000, and ultimately has drawn many of the top amateur golfers in the area as members, making the regular games from the back tees among the most competitive anywhere.

“Everyone knows about the Blue Tee game here,” said 2015 Short Hills club champion Ben Hanson, one of a dozen former college standouts who call Short Hills home today. “It’s such a good game and players are naturally drawn to Short Hills to be part of that. In the Quad Cities, this is kind of ‘The Players Club.’”

In celebration of the club’s 100 years of rich history, the Board of Directors enlisted local author Craig DeVrieze and photographer J.R. Howell, both club members, to tell the Short Hills story in a long-form blog site.

“Short Hills: A Long History — 100 Years of Golf, Fun, and Friendship” can be found, along with new member information, here.