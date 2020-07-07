Shortage of pressure-treated wood could delay home improvement projects

Home improvement projects during COVID-19 are soaring.

That’s brought high demand for lumber at a time when mills are limiting their production.

Some lumber yards are running short on supplies.

If you’re planning to repair an old deck, or even build a new one, the lumber needed for jobs like building and other home renovations is scarce.

Managers of Dick-N-Sons Lumber in Blue Grass say they started to see demand climb about two months ago.

Richard Vanderwalle, Inventory Specialist at Dick-N-Sons Lumber, says, since the pandemic, business has been booming.

“Nonstop. Everyday. We got people building decks every day, redoing their basements, kitchens, remodeling,” says Vanderwalle.

For those looking to make improvements to their house or repairing a deck, you could be running into a problem.

“Treated lumber is getting a little scarce. Decking material, 4×4, stuff like that,” says Vanderwalle. “It takes a little bit longer to get some products.”

Those products typically take about five days to receive. However, due to the coronavirus, it’s taking nearly a month.

“The big corporations and factories shut down. Well, the product that’s missing from that two weeks is finally trickling down to us now,” says Vanderwalle.

It’s not just impacting the store but also customers who have been busy with do-it-yourself projects.

“A 3/4-inch plywood like stuff that you build with. It has all doubled in price, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” says customer Dave Novak.

Vanderwalle’s advice is to be patient, and if you can get your hands on treated lumber, get it now. That’s because it’s unclear how long the shortage will last.

“I think once everything gets back up and rolling, everything will be better,” says Vanderwalle.

The lumber store is selling composite material as an alternative to pressure-treated lumber to keep up with demand.