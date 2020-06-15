1  of  3
Shots fired at Davenport apartment complex

Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene of a shots fired incident at Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive in Davenport that was reported before 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Police say a call regarding multiple shots fired came in at approximately 7:10 p.m.

One person received a minor injury, and a vehicle was damaged.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is the first and only station at the scene of a shots fired incident that happened before 7:30 p.m. at Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive in Davenport.

We’re currently working to get more information and will provide updates when available.

