Shots fired at Davenport apartment complex

Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene of a shots fired incident at Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive in Davenport that was reported before 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Police say a call regarding multiple shots fired came in at approximately 7:10 p.m.

One person received a minor injury, and a vehicle was damaged.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is the first and only station at the scene of a shots fired incident that happened before 7:30 p.m. at Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive in Davenport.

We’re currently working to get more information and will provide updates when available.

UPDATE: Police say there were multiple shots fired and 1 person sustained a minor injury pic.twitter.com/vzvt6RYxJI — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) June 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.