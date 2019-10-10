Shots fired, building struck and damaged by gunfire this morning in Davenport

The glass front door of D’s Boutique, located at 1329 N. Harrison Street in Davenport, was shattered by gunfire earlier this morning. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The glass front door of D’s Boutique, located at 1329 N. Harrison Street in Davenport, was shattered by gunfire earlier this morning.

ORIGINAL POST: Earlier today, Davenport Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:27 a.m. in the 1400 block of Harrison Street.

After canvassing the area, officers found fired cartridge cases near the intersection of 14th and Harrison Streets.

Preliminary information described a smaller black sedan chasing after a white sedan during the time shots were fired.

A building in the 1300 block of Harrison Street was struck and damaged by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported, and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola mobile apps.