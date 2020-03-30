1  of  5
Breaking News
180 ventilators headed to Illinois, but not here Iowa governor to those who can sew: ‘We need your help’ to produce masks Police responds to gunshots outside Davenport Memorial Park Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund grants $350,402 to 19 organizations Criterium canceled due to COVID-19
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Shots fired in Davenport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 1300 and 1400 blocks of W. 15th Street were blocked off shortly after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon as Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Police were called to the 1300 and 1400 blocks of W. 15th Street in Davenport after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon for a report of shots fired.

Local 4 News was at the scene of the incident, where it appears gunfire was the result of a dispute.

No property damage has been reported, and more information will be provided when available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss