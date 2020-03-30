Shots fired in Davenport

The 1300 and 1400 blocks of W. 15th Street were blocked off shortly after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon as Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Police were called to the 1300 and 1400 blocks of W. 15th Street in Davenport after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon for a report of shots fired.

Local 4 News was at the scene of the incident, where it appears gunfire was the result of a dispute.

No property damage has been reported, and more information will be provided when available.

