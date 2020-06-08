1  of  2
Shots fired in Rock Island House fire in Hampton
Shots fired in Davenport

Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene of a shots fired call in Davenport that came in after 11 p.m. Sunday evening. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

The incident is near Brown Street and Brown Court, where there is a heavy police presence.

We’re in the process of getting more details on the situation and will provide more information when available.

