Shots fired in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department is investigating another shots fired call in the west end.

Local Four News was the only station at the scene. The shots rang out at West 15th Street and Myrtle. The call came in around 8:45. Local Four spotted officers investigating a home on the 1100 block of West 15th Street that may have been struck by the gunfire.

Officers were seen searching for shell casings in an alley behind West 15th Street as well as a few blocks down Myrtle Street. Injuries are unknown at this time.