Shots fired in Davenport leads to a damaged vehicle

Local Four News was the only station at the scene Wednesday night in Davenport after a vehicle was shot and damaged.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 8:45 PM. Officers say the car was moving when it was shot at. After the bullets were fired the car pulled up to the Davenport Police Department on Ripley St. where officers investigated.

The car has a large bullet hole on the passenger side door as well as a window that was pierced by a bullet. The back window was also knocked out by gunshots.

There is no word on any injuries or if any suspects have been caught.

This is a developing story. Check back with Local 4 News and online at OurQuadCities.com.

