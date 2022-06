Officers from Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of an apparent shots fired in an alley between 14th and 15th streets, east of Gaines, Monday afternoon.

Officers from Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department investigate an apparent shots fired in an alley between 14th and 15th streets in Davenport. (photo: Mike Colón)

At least 10 shell casings were found in the alley, which happened about 2:40 p.m., and it doesn’t appear anyone was hit in the shooting. Law enforcement are investigating the incident, and Local 4 will post more information as it becomes available.