Shots fired in Davenport put schools in lock down

Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired around the area of 2100 W 6th Street today around 11:29 a.m. Police located the scene (cartridge cases were found) with no reports of damage or injuries.

As a precaution, schools in the area were on lock down for approximately 30 minutes.

Incident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.