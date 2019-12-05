Shots fired in Davenport, Taco Bell parking lot taped off

Davenport Police, Scott County sheriffs and Iowa State Patrol are currently responding to a shots fired call at Locust and Washington Streets.
Washington Street is shut down south of Locust. The Taco Bell parking lot has been taped off, and officers are recovering shell casings.
The call came in around 5 p.m.
