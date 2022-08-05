On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at approximately 11:35 p.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street.

A residence in this area was struck by gun fire, but there were no reported injuries, according to a Friday police release. The residence appeared to have been targeted and it is believed this act was an isolated incident.

The Criminal Investigation is continuing. Please contact the Muscatine Street Crimes Unit, Detective Britt Jameson at 563-263-9922 ext. 256 or Detective Nicole Sink at 563-263-9922 ext. 276 if you have any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous.