Shots fired in Rock Island

Police investigating a shots fired incident after 11 p.m. Friday near 14 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue in Rock Island. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Gunfire rang out late Friday evening in a Rock Island neighborhood.

Police responded to the intersection of 14 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue just after 11 p.m., where it was reported shots were fired.

Scanner traffic indicated there was a possible victim.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first and only station on the scene, police were spotted canvassing the area for multiple shell casings.

In his Facebook Live video, Local 4’s Ryan Risky reported a good portion of 14 1/2 Street was “blocked off pretty far” away from the actual scene and said he saw an ambulance leave the area shortly after arriving.

It is unknown if anyone was in the ambulance. We’re still working to get confirmation on any victims or injuries involved.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky also reported hearing a lot of loud chatter in the neighborhood, indicating that residents may have been unhappy about more gunfire happening in Rock Island.

He spoke to one neighbor, who told him they heard some loud arguing, and then it quickly turned to gunfire.

All of the streetlights on 14 1/2 Street appeared to be out.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky spotted at least seven shell casings in a nearby yard.

He saw even more in a different part of the area but was unable to locate exactly how many due to the street being blocked off by crime scene tape.

More information will be provided when available.

