Shots fired incident leads to drug arrest

Davenport, Iowa — A late night shots fired call lead to a drug arrest Sunday night.

Davenport police say that they got the call around 9:52 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found multiple bullet casings.

Their investigation revealed the incident started as a disturbance inside of an apaprtment that escalated into shots being fired.

The apartment was damaged by the shots.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of their investigation, Davenport police arrested 26-year-old Davenport resident Kein Sitton for Possession with Intent to Deliver as well as Drug Tax Stamp.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or online at qccrimestoppers.com.

