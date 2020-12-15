Shots fired: More than a dozen shell casings recovered in Davenport neighborhood

Davenport Police recovered more than a dozen shell casings near the area of Division and West 16th and 17th streets around 7 p.m. Monday. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Police are investigating after shots rang out in a Davenport neighborhood Monday evening.

The incident started around 7 p.m., near Division and West 16th and 17th streets.

Local 4’s Photojournalist Mike Colón reports the crime scene spanned multiple blocks.

Several vehicles were struck by bullets, and police recovered more than a dozen shell casings.

There is no word yet if anyone was hit.