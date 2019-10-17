Shots fired near First Presbyterian Church in Davenport

Police responded to a shots fired call near the 1700 block of Iowa Street in Davenport around 3:42 p.m. today. (Chase Davis, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: When officers responded to the area of 1700 Iowa Street at approximately 3:42 p.m. today, they located a 31-year-old adult male from Davenport suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Genesis East Hospital, where he is currently being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicated an argument between several subjects prior to shots being fired.

One house in the 1700 block of Iowa Street was damaged by gunfire. No other damage or injuries have been reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola mobile apps.

