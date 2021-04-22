One in custody after shots fired on Marquette Street in Davenport

UPDATE: Police have taken at least one person into custody in area of 14th and Washington streets.
EARLIER UPDATE: Police have found two casings on Marquette Street.
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies and Bettendorf Police are assisting the Davenport Police at the scene.
There is also a police presence in the area of 13th and Washington streets.
EARLIER UPDATE: Law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marquette Street in Davenport.
Police currently have that area of Marquette Street blocked off as they investigate.
There is no information at this time if there were any victims.
