Shots ring out for second time Monday in Davenport

UPDATE: Local 4 News saw officers recover at least five shell casings from the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police responded to yet another report of gunfire in a Davenport neighborhood on Monday.

The call came in at approximately 8:15 p.m.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first station at the scene, a heavy police presence was spotted near the 3400 block of Hillandale Road.

Our crew saw officers putting down evidence markers for multiple shell casings.

Photojournalist Mike Colón reports a high-capacity pistol magazine was recovered from the scene.

Officers continued canvassing the area as part of an ongoing investigation.

This is the second report of gunfire Local 4 News followed on Monday. The first incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Gaines Street.