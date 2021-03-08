Shots ring out for second time Monday in Davenport

UPDATE: Local 4 News saw officers recover at least five shell casings from the scene.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
EARLIER UPDATE: Police responded to yet another report of gunfire in a Davenport neighborhood on Monday.
The call came in at approximately 8:15 p.m.
When Local 4 News arrived as the first station at the scene, a heavy police presence was spotted near the 3400 block of Hillandale Road.
Our crew saw officers putting down evidence markers for multiple shell casings.
Photojournalist Mike Colón reports a high-capacity pistol magazine was recovered from the scene.
Officers continued canvassing the area as part of an ongoing investigation.
This is the second report of gunfire Local 4 News followed on Monday. The first incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Gaines Street.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.