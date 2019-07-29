A petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October has gathered more than 102,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

The petition, started by the nonprofit Halloween & Costume Association, claims that moving the holiday to the last Saturday in October would create a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

The petition notes it would be easier for kids and parents who are trick-or-treating if festivities were held during a non-school or workday.

“All Hallow’s Eve,” which incorporates Celtic traditions as part of a celebration ahead of All Saints Day, was established on November 1 by Pope Gregory III in the 8th century.

The Halloween & Costume Association says on its website that its aim is to “promote and build the celebration of Halloween in the United States. HCA represents businesses involved in the manufacture, importation or distribution of Halloween products including costumes, decor, novelty items and party supplies.”

Should Halloween move to the weekend?

CBS News contributed to this report.