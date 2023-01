If you drive across the I-74 bridge, heads up! Starting today, January 9, the shoulders on the bridge will be closed daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Contractors are working to replace lighting on sections of the bridge.

(photo: Brian Weckerly)

Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, January 12, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and pay attention to any signs.